Burn Boot Camp teams up with Maggie’s Angels, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin to help grant wishes to local children

WHITEFISH BAY -- Break a sweat for a good cause! Burn Boot Camp is putting the "fun" in fundraiser. Anthony Gibson joins FOX6 WakeUp with more on their Burn 4 Wishes event.

About Burn 4 Wishes (website)

Burn Boot Camp has once again teamed up with Maggie's Angels and Make-A-Wish Wisconsin to help grant wishes to local children! There will be silent auctions, games, Train the Trainer Fundraiser, and more. Stop by and help make wishes come true!

This year, we are looking to raise enough funds to grant the wishes of Matthew, Natalee, Aiden, Bernadette and Harlow (pictured below)! Join us at Burn Boot Camp Mequon, Lake Country, Kenosha and Menomonee Falls and help create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.