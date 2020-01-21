× Hall and Oates to perform at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 26

MILWAUKEE — Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Daryl Hall & John Oates will perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 26.

Pre-sale for VIP and general tickets start Tuesday, Jan. 21 and extend through Thursday, January 23rd at 10pm local time. General on-sale starts Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com and at the venue box office.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Jan. 21st at 10 a.m. until Thursday, January 23rd at 10pm. local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.