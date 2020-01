MILWAUKEE — Nickelback announced on Tuesday, Jan. 21 it will be making a stop in Milwaukee as part of its “All the Right Reasons 2020” tour.

The band is slated to play at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Friday, Aug. 27 with special guests Stone Temple Pilots and Switchfoot.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, Jan. 23 at LiveNation.com.

