Overnight 2-lane emergency closure on northbound I-43 for bridge repair

MILWAUKEE — The two left lanes on I-43 northbound from Keefe Avenue to Lexington Boulevard will be closed tonight from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for bridge repairs. The right northbound lane will remain open while crews are conducting the work. There are no ramp closures included and there will be no detours.

The closure comes after the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office temporarily closed down the lanes on Tuesday morning — after a pothole formed. A temporary fix appeared to be put in place.

Motorists are encouraged to choose an alternate route to avoid potential delays in this area.

Up to date information is available at https://511wi.gov/