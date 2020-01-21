× Sheriff: Florida man fatally stabbed boss over his political views, covered him with American flag

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man stands accused of murdering his boss on a construction site where they worked — and prosecutors said it was over the boss’ political views.

Mason Toney, 28, was arrested after deputies said he stabbed his boss on Monday, Jan. 20.

The victim, William Knight, 28, was a supporter of President Donald Trump.

Orange County deputies said they found Knight dead with a brand new American flag draped over the side of his body.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the murder appeared to be related to a political dispute between the men.

A preliminary report revealed the murder weapon was a trowel, a common tool used for bricklaying.

Officials said there were a number of witnesses to the crime at the construction site just off the Florida Turnpike.

According to investigators, Toney left the scene in a white pickup truck, later crashing during a brief pursuit in Brevard County. He was being held without bond in Orange County.