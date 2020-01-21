LIVE: Hospital officials talk about first US case of Wuhan coronavirus in Washington state
LIVE: Fox News coverage of the impeachment trial of President Trump
Impeachment trial of President Trump: How to watch it on TV and online with FOX6 News

Sheriff: Union Grove man turned himself in after man injured in hit-and-run while clearing snow

Posted 3:17 pm, January 21, 2020, by , Updated at 03:19PM, January 21, 2020
James McKnight

James McKnight

UNION GROVE — Officials with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Jan. 21 announced an arrest in connection with a hit-and-run crash that happened on Friday night, Jan. 17 — the victim struck as he was clearing snow.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect in a post on social media as James McKnight, 43, of Union Grove, and said McKnight turned himself in for the hit-and-run.

He was being held at the Racine County Jail on charges of hit-and-run, causing injury, hit-and-run, property adjacent to a highway, failure to report property adjacent to highway, failure to maintain control of a vehicle, and reckless driving.

The 27-year-old victim was struck near 58th Road and Colony Avenue (US-45) around 11:45 p.m. Jan. 17. Authorities said the victim was using a snowblower on his driveway when he was hit. He was taken to the hospital for injuries to his head and leg — and was treated and released.

Union Grove hit-and-runSheriff’s officials said the striking vehicle was believed to be either a 2015 Chevy Silverado or GMC Sierra 1500 with a toolbox in the bed, likely front-end damage, and a missing passenger-side mirror, which was left at the scene — chrome on top and black on the bottom.

Surveillance cameras from a neighbor’s home captured the moments before and after the crash. The video showed a man in the distance clearing snow from a sidewalk shortly before midnight on Friday. Off-camera, the sheriff said the driver struck the victim and fled the scene. The neighbor with the camera ended up calling 911.

Union Grove hit-and-run

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.