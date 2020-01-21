× VP Mike Pence will attend Wisconsin School Choice Student Showcase in Madison Jan. 28

MADISON — Vice President Mike Pence will attend the Wisconsin School Choice Student Showcase in Madison on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

VP Pence will deliver remarks at the showcase — an event organized by Hispanics for School Choice in celebration of National School Choice Week, according to a news release from VP Pence’s office.

The visit will take place exactly two weeks after President Donald Trump’s rally in Milwaukee. Pence visited Wisconsin three times last year, stopping in Eau Claire in May, Pleasant Prairie in October, and Marinette in November.

It will be Pence’s first visit to Madison, a liberal stronghold in battleground Wisconsin, since the 2016 campaign. He prepared for the vice presidential debate that year by meeting privately with then-Gov. Scott Walker, who played the role of Democratic candidate Tim Kaine. Pence also held a fundraiser in Madison in 2016.

The Madison event was advertised as a celebration of school choice options for children and families and was to include “musical and artistic performances” in what is described as a “fun, energetic celebration.”

Wisconsin is one of a handful of swing states in the presidential election and Pence’s visit early in the year, coming on the heels of President Trump’s rally, highlights its importance.