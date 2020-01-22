× Silver alert issued for missing 66-year-old Waukesha man

WAUKESHA — A silver alert has been issued for a missing Waukesha man. Authorities say John Abel, 66, was last seen Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Abel is described as a white man, 5’8″ tall, 247 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. He has a large scar under his chin/neck and was last seen wearing a baseball cap, flannel shirt, beige and red vest and blue jeans.

Authorities say he had a phone call with his brother while at the St. Vincent de Paul store on Sunset Drive in Waukesha on Jan. 21. They say Abel left his home around 5 p.m. to visit his brother in Wausau and has yet to arrive.

He drives a silver, 2006 Volvo XC70 with Wisconsin license plate number 173-ZEL, authorities say. The car is missing its rear bumper shield and appears as if it was rear-ended.