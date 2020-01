MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened late Tuesday night, Jan. 21 near 20th and North. It happened shortly before 11 p.m.

Police say one vehicle struck a building. No one was injured in the building.

A driver of one of the vehicles fled the scene.

Several people were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and MPD continues to seek the driver of the vehicle.