A celebration of the Blues: Behind the scenes look at Chasin’ Dem Blues: The Untold Story of Paramount Records

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater getting a behind the scenes look at Chasin' Dem Blues: The Untold Story of Paramount Records.

This exuberant musical celebration of some of the greatest jazz and blues music features four sensational quadruple threat performers guiding the journey through story and song. This revival of a Rep premiere (previously titled Grafton City Blues) explores the inspiring story of Grafton, Wisconsin`s Paramount Records.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Chasin' Dem Blues (website)

This revival of a Rep premiere (previously titled Grafton City Blues) explores the inspiring story of Grafton, Wisconsin’s Paramount Records. For a few brief, bright years at the height of the jazz and blues age, Paramount Records was the leading label for recording artists of color in the Midwest – and broke down small-town racial barriers along the way. Artists such as Louis Armstrong, Blind Lemon Jefferson, Alberta Hunter and Ma Rainey all recorded there. This exuberant musical celebration of some of the greatest jazz and blues music features four sensational quadruple threat performers guiding the journey through story and song.