Baked Turkey Meatballs: The simple recipe you can whip up in no time

MILWAUKEE -- In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica is making meatballs.

Baked Turkey Meatballs

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb ground turkey
  • 1 egg
  • ½ cup breadcrumbs
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • ¼ cup shallot, minced
  • 1 tbsp tomato paste
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp ground black pepper

Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly grease a sheet pan with spray oil and set aside.
2. In a bowl, mix ground turkey, egg, breadcrumbs, fresh parsley, garlic, shallot, tomato paste, salt, and ground black pepper thoroughly with your hands.
3. Roll into about 20 meatballs and place on pan.
4. Bake for 20 minutes, or until golden brown and cooked through and not pink in the middle.
5. Serve with your favorite marinara sauce and noodles of your choice.

