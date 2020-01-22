LIVE: Fox News coverage of the impeachment trial of President Trump now underway in Senate
Buffalo Wild Wings promises free wings for America if Super Bowl goes to OT

January 22, 2020

MIAMI — Though the Green Bay Packers won’t be playing in the big game, fans can still enjoy Super Bowl LIV thanks to the nationwide restaurant chain Buffalo Wild Wings. That is, if the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs cooperate.

Overtime games, in general, are rare. But the Super Bowl has been tightly contested in recent years — and went to overtime in 2017 for the first, and only, time. The last three games — and four of the last five — have been decided by 10 points or fewer.

