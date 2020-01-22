× Cudahy police find, arrest man wanted for domestic violence

CUDAHY — Cudahy police arrested Paul Zillyette Wednesday, Jan. 22 — two weeks to the day after asking the public for help locating him.

Zillyette was wanted in connection with separate domestic violence incidents that happened Jan. 4.

Police said he attempted to break into the victim’s home through a window — fleeing before police arrived. He returned later and broke in through the front door.

He also tried to find the victim in Oak Creek after the incidents in Cudahy, police said — displaying a gun to the victim’s friend.

Investigations were forwarded to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, and police described Zillyette as a “real danger to the victim.”