× Dave Matthews Band to perform at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 2

MILWAUKEE — Dave Matthews Band will perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest on July 2.

An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association will begin on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 9 a.m. at www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com. Citi is the official presale credit card for the Dave Matthews Band 2020 Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets through Citi Entertainment® beginning Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 20, at 10 p.m.

For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. and at the venue box office. For the complete itinerary, see below or visit http://www.davematthewsband.com.

Summerfest takes place June 24-June 28 and June 30-July 5, 2020, closed on Monday, June 29.