Dave Matthews Band to perform at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 2

ST PAUL, MN - FEBRUARY 03: The Night Before Dave Matthews Band Presented by Entercom on February 3, 2018 in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Entercom)

MILWAUKEE — Dave Matthews Band will perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest on July 2.

An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association will begin on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 9 a.m. at www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com. Citi is the official presale credit card for the Dave Matthews Band 2020 Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets through Citi Entertainment® beginning Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 20, at 10 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. and at the venue box office. For the complete itinerary, see below or visit http://www.davematthewsband.com.

Summerfest takes place June 24-June 28 and June 30-July 5, 2020, closed on Monday, June 29.

