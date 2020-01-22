Delta announces new technology aimed at helping travelers keep track of their pets

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines has entered into a new partnership they say will make transporting pets safer.

Delta announced they have teamed up with CarePod, a pet technology start-up.

The new system will allow passengers to get real-time updates while their pets travel to their destinations.

In addition, Delta Air Lines has added a staff veterinarian to their Delta Cargo team.

“Demand for pet shipments is strong and we are always looking for ways to create a best-in-class travel experience for pets and their owners,” said Shawn Cole, Vice President — Delta Cargo.

” Our goal is to transform the future of pet travel, and to be able to work with Delta in delivering a better experience for its customers is an exciting step,” said Jenny Pan, Founder and CEO of CarePod.

According to the United States Department of Transportation, over two million pets and other live animals are transported by air every year in the United States.

Delta customers traveling with pets are encouraged to check bit.ly/2RD5FwS for more information.

2018 incidents involving deaths of pets

A dog being flown by Delta Air Lines from Phoenix to Newark, New Jersey, died during the trip in June 2018.

The owners, Michael Dellegrazie and his girlfriend, were traveling from Phoenix to New York and decided to put their 8-year-old Pomeranian, Alejandro, on a plane so they could pick the dog up at the Newark airport.

During the layover in Detroit, Alejandro was held in a cargo facility.

“There was a stop in Detroit at 6 a.m. Alejandro was checked on. He was alive. Then between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. he was checked on again and he was dead,” said Dellegrazie’s attorney, Evan Oshan.

A Delta official said the dog was discovered with vomit and fluids in the cage.

Alejandro’s death came after United Airlines had three animal-related incidents in the span of a week in March 2018.

First, a French bulldog died on a Houston-to-New York flight after a United flight attendant told its owners to put the dog, in its carrier, in an overhead bin. United spokesman Jonathan Guerin said the passenger told the flight attendant there was a dog in the carrier, but the attendant “did not hear or understand her, and did not knowingly place the dog in the overhead bin.”

A day after that incident, a 10-year-old German shepherd named Irgo was flown to Japan when he was supposed to end up in Kansas. In Irgo’s place was a Great Dane that was supposed to be en route to Japan. The dog was reunited with his family two days later.

Later that week, a flight was diverted to Akron, Ohio, after the airline realized a pet was loaded onto the flight in error, airline spokeswoman Maggie Schmerin told CNN. The flight was going from Newark to St. Louis, but the pet was due to fly from New Jersey to Akron. United told CNN the unidentified animal was “safely delivered to its owner.”