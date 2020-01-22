Get organized: Ways for you to maximize your space and combat clutter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- If "get organized" is on your New Year's resolution list -- let's cross it off! Zach Neff with IKEA joins FOX6 WakeUp with some storage solutions for spaces both big and small.

1. Maximize Space: Lacking space? You`re not alone! Maximize horizontal and vertical space in your bedroom with things like underbed storage bins, a multi-functional mirror, and stylish wall hooks.

2. Clean Out Your Closet: Closets can end up becoming endless catch-all storage for your home, making it extra difficult to find what you need in a hurry. Commit to cleaning out and organizing your closets in the new year by using labeled boxes, hanging storage for bulky sweaters and shoe racks.

3. Stylish Storage: Not all storage has to be hidden away! Use decorative baskets or put your favorite items on display with open shelving. With colorful cubbies and clear storage units, your children will also get excited to straighten up toys and organize games and books.

4. Organize from Within: Give every item a place in the bedroom with drawer dividers and organizers. By storing similar items together, you won`t waste time rummaging through drawers to find the matching earring or cufflink. The compartments help make the most of the space and keep all small items visible.

5. Combat Clutter: The bedroom is your sanctuary, but with clothes, shoes, books, and accessories are thrown about, it can quickly become a stress-inducer. No matter the size of your space, keeping the area around your bed clutter-free is important. Nightstands with drawers or shelves help to organize miscellaneous items at your bedside, and a bench with storage at the foot of the bed or tucked in a corner makes a perfect spot to sit and get ready while storing extra bedding.