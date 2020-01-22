× Milwaukee Public Market set new highs with 2019 sales, attendance

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Market ended the decade with its strongest year to date, based on 2019 figures released on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

A news release says the Historic Third Ward attraction saw both customer visits and total vendors sales grow by double-digit percentage points last year. Total customer visits increased nearly 13%, from 1,794,554 in 2018 to 2,026,840 in 2019 – its first count of over 2 million. In addition, total vendor sales reached new heights, growing 10% to $19, 914,069.

The public market, which opened in 2005, has been listed among the top local attractions in the region, trailing only a few other venues (in attendance) such as Potawatomi Hotel and Casino and the Milwaukee Brewers (Miller Park).

The public market, which opened in October 2005, is owned and operated by the City of Milwaukee Business Improvement District #2.