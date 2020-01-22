More snow is on the way!

MILWAUKEE — A slow-moving low pressure system headed towards Wisconsin looks to bring two rounds of light snow to the area starting late Wednesday and lasting into the weekend. Although the snowfall will be light, the duration of this snow event will generate 3-5” of snow area-wide through Saturday afternoon.

ROUND 1

WEDNESDAY EVENING – Around 9 p.m. snow will start to fall northwest of Waukesha county and slowly move into the rest of the area after 10 p.m. as light flurries.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT – The main batch of snow will start to move in from the west. With light flurries giving way to scattered light to moderate snow showers.

Around 3 a.m. most of the area will experience light snow and snow could even accumulate on roadways by 6 a.m. At this point, about 1-2” will have fallen, with a slushy inch of snow likely on roads.

THURSDAY MORNING – Snow is expected to wind down to scattered snow showers west of Milwaukee, with snow continuing along the lakeshore.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON – Snow will become more scattered and lighter as the low pressure system moves eastward. An additional 1” of snow is likely for most of the area by noontime.

THURSDAY LATE AFTERNOON – After round one ends tomorrow afternoon, 1-3” of new snow is expected on the ground by 3 p.m. and conditions should improve through Thursday night.

ROUND 2

On Friday, snow showers will start up again, especially closer to the lakeshore. These snow showers will be apart of lake effect bands of snow that will gradually become more numerous by Saturday night. Although the second round appears to be lighter than the first round, there is some uncertainty regarding lake effect bands of snow, which could lead to greater than expected amounts in some isolated locations. As we get closer to this event, there will be higher certainty with how much snow to expect.

FRIDAY MORNING – Light snow showers form along the lakeshore, gradually making their way westward by late morning. Light accumulation is possible, especially close to Lake Michigan.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON – Snow showers become more scattered again, mixing with sleet and rain at times.

FRIDAY NIGHT – Snow showers become more numerous before the system moves out Saturday morning. Lake effect snow showers could produce an additional 1-2” or more for most of the area.

When the snow finally stops sometime on Saturday, most of the area should have 3-5” of new snow. The highest totals will likely fall in lakeside communities due to lake effect snow expected Friday night. Although there is still some uncertainty with snowfall amounts Friday night, we can expect at least 1” of additional snow Friday night (area-wide).