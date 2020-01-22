Police: Man shot by drug dealer during attempted robbery near 27th and Auer

LIVE: Governor Tony Evers presents his 2nd State of the State Address at 7 p.m. in Madison
MILWAUKEE — A West Allis man was shot by a drug dealer who attempted to rob him near 27th Street and Auer Avenue Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 22 — resulting in a crash.

It happened just after 3:30 p.m.

Police said an investigation revealed the victim was attempted to purchase drugs when the dealer attempted to rob him and shot him in his lower extremity.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and police said he was in stable condition.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police.

