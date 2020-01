× Police seek inmate who escaped from Felmers O. Chaney Correctional Center

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Wednesday, Jan. 22 asked for help locating an inmate who escaped from the Felmers O. Chaney Correctional Center near 30th Street and Locust Street.

The inmate is Kenneth Ambrose, 38 — described as black, standing 5’10” tall, weighing 201 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to contact law enforcement immediately.