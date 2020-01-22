Salvation Army to distribute coats collected through FOX6 Coats for Kids, Operation Warm

MILWAUKEE — The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County will be distributing winter coats for children and adults in need this week.

The coats, collected through the FOX6 Coats for Kids program, Operation Warm, and local collection drives, will be distributed from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24 at The Salvation Army Distribution Center, 5880 N. 60th Street in Milwaukee.

Major Steve Woodard, Coordinator for The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County, issued the following statement in a news release:

“We were able to give out 5,195 coats at the November 22 and 23 distribution. We have a variety of sizes available. If you or your child is in need of a coat, please come to the distribution center.”

The coats will be first come, first serve. No registration is necessary.

43.124482 -87.985061