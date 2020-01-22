Sugar gliders died in Fond du Lac duplex fire; hedgehog, lizard, birds, dogs, puppies saved

FOND DU LAC — Several animals were rescued from a house fire in Fond du Lac Wednesday morning, Jan. 22, and sadly, two exotic sugar gliders did not survive.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. at a home on 8th Street near Ellis Street.

First responders found fire on the first floor of the two-story, wood-framed duplex.

The person living in the upper unit was able to get out and was not hurt. Fire officials said after he and his daughter got out, they quickly called 911.

Those living on the first floor and in the basement weren’t home at the time.

The fire was extinguished and contained to a first-floor bedroom.

“Several” adult dogs were rescued, fire officials said, along with “several” puppies.

Officials with the Fond du Lac Humane Society were called to assist with the care of the surviving pets, which included a hedgehog, lizard, and exotic birds.

Fire officials said there were no working smoke detectors on the first floor or basement, and noted, “This outcome could have been much different if this fire occurred during the overnight hours.”

The building was deemed uninhabitable, and approximately 12 people were displaced. The Red Cross responded to assist those people.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.