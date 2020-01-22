MILWAUKEE -- "The Legend of Georgia McBride" is new on stage at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater. Brian Kramp spent the morning getting a preview of the costumes and transformations the characters make during the performance.
About The Legend of Georgia McBride (website)
Casey is a broke Elvis impersonator with a baby on the way. When the owner of the run-down bar where he works hires a drag show to attract more customers, Casey is out of a job. Or is he?
Filled with music, humor, and plenty of sequins, this joyful, acclaimed new play is a reminder that the path to prosperity and fulfillment may sometimes take an unexpected turn.Don’t miss this hilarious and heartwarming show taking the nation by storm.
