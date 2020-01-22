‘They looked dumbfounded:’ Man returned $27K accidentally forgotten by security outside ATM

WESTLAND, Mich. — A security guard with an armored truck accidentally left tens of thousands of dollars outside an ATM at a credit union in Michigan. Surveillance cameras captured a customer coming across the money — and doing the right thing.

“It was sitting up almost like, five foot — that side of that light bulb,” said George Condash, good Samaritan.

The security guard made a $27,000 mistake — accidentally leaving an ATM cassette full of money outside an ATM at Wayne Westland Credit Union. Surveillance footage showed the plastic box being left in the middle of the street. The cameras also captured Condash stopping his vehicle to see what had been left on the side of the drive-thru.

“I drove right around here, and it was sitting about right here,” said Condash. “Well, first I just thought it was trash. For some reason, it hit me that, why don’t I just pick this up so no one else has to swerve around it?”

With no hesitation, Condash made the decision to take the cassette back inside, but not before noticing a large amount of money.

“I picked it up and noticed a tag stating that it was 40K,” said Condash. “I said, ‘Is there a reward for $40,000,’ and I put it on their counter, and they just looked dumbfounded.”

It turned out there was only $27,000 inside, yet the question remained — why did Condash decide to do the right thing?

“It’s not mine and any honest person, I would hope, would take it back in,” said Condash.

That good deed did not go unnoticed by higher-ups at the credit union

“We would like to give you this reward,” said Alica Stewart with Westland Credit Union.

“Thank you, should I open it?” asked Condash.

“Absolutely,” said Stewart. “It could’ve ended in a very different way for us, but Mr. Condash was very honest, and a good person to return the money, so we appreciate that very much.”

George Condash/ Good Samaritan:

“27,000, yeah that would be great, but really, what’s it gonna get you?” said Condash. “And you’d probably feel guilty the rest of your life with it.”

Condash didn’t say how much the reward was, but it was described as a small token of appreciation.