Impeachment trial of President Trump: How to watch it on TV and online with FOX6 News

‘Too old for this:’ Suspects charged in retail theft that led to I-43 pursuit

Posted 9:00 pm, January 22, 2020, by , Updated at 10:22PM, January 22, 2020
Data pix.

GLENDALE -- What ended in chaos at nearly 100 miles per hour on I-43 near Bayshore started at Dick's Sporting Goods in Grafton.

Darrell Brown, Letosha Walton-- Grafton retail theft, pursuit, crash on I-43 at Silver Spring

Darrell Brown, Letosha Walton

Police say Letosha Walton and Darrell Brown left in a silver Chevrolet Malibu with $1,700 worth of merchandise. The call for help went out, and responding officers saw that car speed by.

Officers prepared their stop sticks at Silver Spring before cell phone video showed the car slamming into a wall.

As officers drove to the wreckage, Brown jumped from the Malibu moments after the crash -- police performed a pit maneuver to stop it.

Data pix.
Data pix.

Police arrested Walton, who later told police she was: "too old for this behavior."

I-43 theft, pursuit crash scene

Walton, 26, is charged with leading police on the 3.6-mile pursuit, facing charges in both Ozaukee and Milwaukee Counties.

Police discovered merchandise with the tags still on in the back of the wrecked car -- a shopping trip that ended with a long receipt of new charges.

Included in reports from the Bayside Police Department are interviews with Brown. He told police he took some of the clothes because Walton wasn't going to pay for them. He was charged in Ozaukee County for the theft on Jan. 21.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.