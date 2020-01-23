Michael Jordan (L) of the Chicago Bulls goes to the basket past Shandon Anderson of the Utah Jazz 14 June during game six of the NBA Finals at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT. The Bulls lead the best-of-seven series 3-2. AFP PHOTO/Mike NELSON (Photo by MIKE NELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read MIKE NELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Basketball Hall of Fame to auction plaques for Michael Jordan, others
BOSTON — The basketball Hall of Fame is auctioning off the actual plaques used to mark the enshrinement of some of the sport’s biggest stars, including Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Julius Erving.
The plaques for sale are the original 25-inch by 28-inch, black and white portraits displayed along the hall’s domed ceiling for each inductee. They are being replaced as part of a $30 million renovation because the dome ran out of room for additional inductees with the class of 2018.