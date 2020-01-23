× Milwaukee Brewers celebrate 50th anniversary season with special promotions, experiences

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Thursday, Jan. 23 the team will have five different Brewers Decade Weekends during the 2020 season — each honoring a different era in team history.

A news release says every Decade Weekend will feature one-of-a-kind giveaways, special appearances from that decade’s alumni, a can’t-miss Theme Night, and more! Also, the team says they have set aside June 26 for one special night to celebrate 50 years of Brewers baseball.

On top of the nostalgia, the jumbo-sized promo calendar includes:

9 bobblehead giveaways (Yelich, Cain, Uecker, Yount, & more!)

giveaways (Yelich, Cain, Uecker, Yount, & more!) Six T-shirt giveaways

giveaways Five 5-County Fridays (50% off tix)

(50% off tix) Theme Nights & Community Nights

Return of fan favorites like Miller High Life Mondays, Miller Lite Beerpen, Dollar Dog Day, Kids & Seniors Discount Days, and more!

Check out the complete list of promotions at brewers.com/promotions.