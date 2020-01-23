Milwaukee Brewers celebrate 50th anniversary season with special promotions, experiences

TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover crash on I-41/941 NB near College Avenue
Posted 10:36 am, January 23, 2020, by , Updated at 10:37AM, January 23, 2020

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Thursday, Jan. 23 the team will have five different Brewers Decade Weekends during the 2020 season — each honoring a different era in team history.

A news release says every Decade Weekend will feature one-of-a-kind giveaways, special appearances from that decade’s alumni, a can’t-miss Theme Night, and more! Also, the team says they have set aside June 26 for one special night to celebrate 50 years of Brewers baseball.

On top of the nostalgia, the jumbo-sized promo calendar includes:

  • 9 bobblehead giveaways (Yelich, Cain, Uecker, Yount, & more!)
  • Six T-shirt giveaways
  • Five 5-County Fridays (50% off tix)
  • Theme Nights & Community Nights
  • Return of fan favorites like Miller High Life Mondays, Miller Lite Beerpen, Dollar Dog Day, Kids & Seniors Discount Days, and more!

Check out the complete list of promotions at brewers.com/promotions.

