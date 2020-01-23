Impeachment trial of President Trump: How to watch it on TV and online with FOX6 News

Get revved up: Play the Auto Racing Challenge for a chance to win a trip to the 2021 Daytona 500

Posted 8:30 am, January 23, 2020, by , Updated at 08:38AM, January 23, 2020

The FOX6 Auto Racing Challenge is back for a new season. It’s your chance to make picks each week — for a chance to win national prizes including Fatheads. One (1) lucky person in this nationwide contest will win a trip for two (2) to the 2021 Daytona 500 valued at $4,200. It’s a trip that includes four (4) days and three (3) nights accommodations, two (2) tickets to each of the Friday, Saturday and Sunday races, and a $1,000 airfare voucher!

Note: The winner can choose to accept the $4,200 in cash.

Think you have the auto racing know-how to win? Then we invite you to drop the checkered flag — and enter by clicking the link just below.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE AUTO RACING CHALLENGE

