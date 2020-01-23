× Giannis Antetokounmpo tells Zion Williamson: ‘Don’t rush the process’

MILWAUKEE — The NBA’s reigning Most Valuable Player has simple advice for the player many are viewing as a future MVP after his show-stopping debut. “Don’t rush the process,“ was the message that Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo sent to Zion Williamson from Paris.

The 19-year-old Williamson made his highly-anticipated NBA debut for New Orleans Pelicans against San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night and scored 17 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter.

Antetokounmpo is in Paris to play the Charlotte Hornets and told Williamson that “the whole league knows you’re going to be a beast,” and that he should “just take it step by step.“