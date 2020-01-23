Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- GospelFest is coming to Fiserv Forum for its first-ever Good Friday celebration. A. Curtis Farrow, the producer, and director of GospelFest, joins FOX6 WakeUp with a preview.

Singers from the Greater Milwaukee area are invited to audition for A. Curtis Farrow Presents Gospelfest on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Fiserv Forum. Community members who are selected will share the stage with nationally renowned performers during the event at Milwaukee’s world-class venue on Friday, April 10.

The auditions are for soloists, rappers, comedians, poets, singing groups, praise dancers, step dancers and choirs. The finalists will be announced on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Call 973-643-6262 for more information or to make an audition appointment. Walk-in auditions are also accepted. Playback capabilities will be provided for those who bring a track, iPod, smartphone or memory stick. Drum sets, keyboards, bass and guitar amps will be available on site.

Tickets for A. Curtis Farrow Presents Gospelfest go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at FiservForum.com. Tickets will also be on sale at the Fiserv Forum Ticket Office beginning at 1 p.m. The Ticket Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.

An American Express cardmember presale runs through Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 10 p.m. Local and radio presales take place on Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Visit FiservForum.com for more information.

Discounts up to 20 percent are available to groups of 10 or more. Call 414-227-0599 for more information on group tickets.