‘Kids are out in the dark:’ Community speaks on proposal for earlier MPS start time

MILWAUKEE -- A proposal to stagger start times for Milwaukee Public Schools even more than they already are got a lot of reaction at an MPS committee meeting Jan. 23.

Similar proposals have been considered in the past. Now, we're seeing it again -- a plan to restructure transportation with the goal of reducing costs and increasing efficiency. Some parents and teachers argue it would do just the opposite.

"Our parents rely solely on (school) transportation," says MPS teacher Elizabeth Kosmach. "Why are we taking that and changing it up?"

The proposed change could shake things up for students who take the bus to MPS schools. Currently, MPS runs a two-tier model with start times at 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. The Committee on Strategic Planning and Budget is considering the proposal that would put the district on a three-tier model with start times at 7:10, 8:10 and 9:10 a.m.

If passed, it calls for fewer buses and fewer drivers. The average amount of time students spend on the bus would likely be cut from 52 to 38 minutes -- saving the district $5-6 million.

"It'll be more stressful," says MPS parent Brian Eisold. "We will see lower test scores because, that early, they are not thinking about school. They are thinking about going back to bed."

Fellow MPS parent Nadiyah Groves says the proposal may save the district money, but it will cost parents in the end: "Most costs pass onto the parents, essentially, because we have to pay more for after-school, wrap-around care."

While many parents and teachers say this simply isn't a viable option -- telling FOX6 News that they believe children will suffer in the classroom -- they also call the safety of an earlier start time into question.

"Kids are out in the dark, waiting for school buses. That's not safe," says Kosmach. "Kids are walking home in the dark. Not safe. Let's put our kids first. This is saving money, I understand that, but what about safety?"

By the end of the meeting on Thursday, Jan. 23, the committee decided to hold the decision until they learn more about the proposed changes. They have plans to revisit the issue no later than April.