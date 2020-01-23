‘Ma’am there’s a plow coming:’ Body cam shows moments leading to Port Washington woman’s arrest

PORT WASHINGTON — Rage during an attempted rescue, body camera footage from the Port Washington Police Department shows the moments a woman injured an officer.

“Ma’am we have to talk to you. I’m concerned for your welfare,” an officer is heard saying in the video. “Ma’am there’s a plow coming. You’re going to get hit by a plow. You have to get out of the way.”

When the woman officers were trying to help wouldn’t follow directions, she was put in handcuffs.

The encounter began Saturday, Jan. 18 around 1:15 a.m. near the city’s Harborview Hotel. Police believed the woman, Sarah Cusack, was intoxicated. She eventually landed in a police cruiser where she and officers continued to argue. In the body cam video, an officer is heard saying: “If you don’t calm down, you’re going to end up going to jail tonight.”

When officers attempted to put Cusack in the squad car, they say she began to kick — striking one officer in the face.

Cusack told her attorney that she was also injured. She was driven to jail — heard screaming in the backseat.

Cusack made her initial court appearance Tuesday, Jan. 21. She is charged with resisting an officer, battery to an officer and disorderly conduct.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 11.

