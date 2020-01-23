LIVE: Fox News coverage of the impeachment trial of President Trump
Milwaukee woman appears in court, accused of leading police on high-speed pursuit

Letosha Walton

MILWAUKEE — Letosha Walton made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on multiple charges associated with a police pursuit and crash that happened on southbound I-43 near Silver Spring last weekend.

Walton is charged with two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of vehicle operator flee/elude officer. The court on Thursday found probable cause to hold Walton over for further proceedings — and ordered her to not drive.

Pursuit after Grafton retail theft -- ending in crash on I-43 at Silver Spring

Police say Letosha Walton and Darrell Brown took roughly $1,700 in merchandise from the DICK’s Sporting Goods store in Graton — and left police on a high-speed pursuit that lasted nearly four miles. The pursuit ended on southbound I-43 near Silver Spring when the car Walton was driving crashed.

Letosha Walton

Walton will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 29.

