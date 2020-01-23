Money moves: The rule changes that may impact your bank account in 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- We're going to see some big changes with our money in 2020. Financial expert, Brad Allen, joins Real Milwaukee with how your finances could be impacted moving forward.

SECURE Act

• The SECURE Act will impact anyone with an IRA or 401(k). This is the first major law impacting retirement savers in more than a decade.

• The new law includes dozens of major changes:

o Contributions to your traditional IRA can be made at any age.

o Those who inherit a retirement account, like an IRA, will be required to withdraw the money within 10 years.

o Required minimum distributions, or RMDs, will be required at age 72 instead of age 70 ½.

New Tax Forms

• The W-4 form has a whole new look! This is the form that tells your employer how much money to withhold for federal income taxes.

• The form is divided into five steps, but only step one and step five are required for all employees.

• If you have already submitted a W-4 form prior to 2020, you are not required to fill out a new form.

• IRS released a calculator to help you determine your withholding. You can find it on my website, wealthwisconsin.com.

• Be sure to talk with your tax professional if you have questions.

Standard Deduction Changes

• The standard deduction for the 2020 tax year is changing.

• When you file your taxes in April 2021, these are the numbers you need to know: The standard deduction for individuals has increased to $12,400 and $24,800 for married couples.

• The child tax credit has also increased to $2,000 per qualifying child.

• If you have any changes happening in 2020, like getting married, starting a business or having a baby, you will want to use these updated numbers to estimate your tax liability.

Increased Contribution Limits

• If one of your New Year`s Resolutions is saving more for retirement, you`re in luck!

• You can now save up to $19,500 in your 401(k). If you`re over the age of 50, you have the opportunity to contribute an additional $6,500.

• Try to stretch yourself and save as much as you can to put yourself in the best position for retirement.

Social Security Increase

• Social Security benefits will increase by 1.6% on January 1, which averages out to $24 per month.

• Also, the Full Retirement Age climbs by two months to 66 years and eight months.

• Remember, you can claim Social Security benefits at the age of 62, but you will not receive 100% of your benefit until you hit your full retirement age.

• If you aren`t sure what your full retirement age is, it is based on the year you were born. I have a chart on my website.