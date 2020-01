× MPD: 24-year-old shot, walked-in to hospital

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police were called to Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital on the city’s east side around 5 p.m. on Jan. 23.

Authorities say a 24-year-old Milwaukee man walked-in to the hospital after sustaining a non-fatal gunshot wound.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. Anyone having information in regards to his incident is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.