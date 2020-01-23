Impeachment trial of President Trump: How to watch it on TV and online with FOX6 News

Party like it’s 1999: ‘The Prince Experience’ is taking over the Pabst Theater

Posted 9:23 am, January 23, 2020, by , Updated at 09:26AM, January 23, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- The Prince Experience is taking over the Pabst Theater. Local artist and Prince impersonator Gabriel Sanchez joins FOX6 WakeUp with a preview.

About The Prince Experience (website)

The Prince Experience! “Little Red Corvette”,”Kiss” “1999”, and a brand new batch of Prince’s funky jams that made the purple one an icon. Let Gabriel Sanchez and The Prince Experience take you on a trip back in time and party like it’s 1999 with the ultimate tribute to the look and live experience of Prince. Whether you were dancing along in the ’80s or experiencing Prince for the first time, it’s time to get your purple freak on!

