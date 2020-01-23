Police look to ID woman who stole over $200 worth of merchandise from Metro Market

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a retail theft that happened Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Metro Market.

According to police, the suspect selected and concealed multiple items of meats, laundry detergent, and diapers and exited without paying for $231.29 worth of merchandise.

Suspect was followed into the parking lot by an employee and observed entering a black Chrysler 300 4-door sedan with no tinted windows and no other identifying characteristics. The vehicle displayed a disabled registration plate of 10941DS. This plate expired in 2004 and does not list to a vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.