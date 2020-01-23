President Trump to address party leaders amid impeachment, reelection

LIVE: Fox News coverage of the impeachment trial of President Trump
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One prior to departure from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, January 23, 2020, as he travels to speak at the Republican National Committee Winter Meeting in Miami, Florida. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is set to address his party’s leadership Thursday to rally their support amid impeachment and a trying reelection fight.

The 168-member Republican National Committee is holding its winter meeting at President Trump’s golf resort outside Miami.

The GOP’s governing body last year pledged its “undivided support” for President Trump. In an extraordinary move in October, as Democrats moved forward with the impeachment probe, the RNC said it “now more than ever wholeheartedly supports President Trump.”

President Trump’s campaign and the RNC have functionally become one entity as they prepare for the 2020 campaign, with President Trump, who eschewed a field and data operation in 2016, embracing and expanding on the national party’s existing structure this time around.

