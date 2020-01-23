× Roger Waters tour makes stop at Fiserv Forum on Aug. 22

MILWAUKEE — Roger Waters returns to North America in 2020 with This Is Not A Drill, a tour stopping at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Aug. 22.

Tickets for the show at Milwaukee’s world-class venue will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at FiservForum.com.

This Is Not A Drill will play 31 cities across the U.S. and Canada. This tour marks Waters’ return to the U.S. following his extraordinary performances at the 2016 Desert Trip music festival and his worldwide Us + Them tour in 2017 and 2018.

For additional tour information, please visit RogerWaters.com.