See over 400 boats from over 80 manufacturers at the Milwaukee Boat Show

WEST ALLIS -- From kayaks to cruises and fishing boats to personal watercraft -- there are more than 400 boats at this year's Milwaukee Boat Show. Brian Kramp spent the morning at the State Fair Expo to get a look at this year's show.
The finest displays of the newest boats retailed in the region will be on display at the one Boat Show that all boating enthusiasts know to attend.
This is Wisconsin’s largest boating exposition with over 400 boats from over 80 manufacturers: motor yachts, runabouts, aluminum boats, pro-style fishing rigs, pontoon boats, ski & surf boats, cruisers…you name it!
Marine electronics, accessories, ski and surf equipment, feature displays and seminars make this Wisconsin’s Greatest Water Sports Expo!
SHOW TIMES:
Friday, Jan. 17: 12pm – 9pm
Saturday, Jan. 18: 10am – 9pm
Sunday, Jan. 19: 10am – 5pm
Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 20 and 21: CLOSED
Wednesday, Jan. 22: 3pm – 9pm
Thursday, Jan. 23: 12pm – 9pm
Friday, Jan. 24: 12pm – 9pm
Saturday, Jan. 25: 10am – 9pm
Sunday, Jan. 26: 10am – 5pm
ADMISSION:
Adults: $12.00
Children (Ages 6 – 14): $5.00
Children (5 & Under): FREE when accompanied by an adult
For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeBoatShow.com.