See over 400 boats from over 80 manufacturers at the Milwaukee Boat Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- From kayaks to cruises and fishing boats to personal watercraft -- there are more than 400 boats at this year's Milwaukee Boat Show. Brian Kramp spent the morning at the State Fair Expo to get a look at this year's show.

About Milwaukee Boat Show (website)

The finest displays of the newest boats retailed in the region will be on display at the one Boat Show that all boating enthusiasts know to attend.

This is Wisconsin’s largest boating exposition with over 400 boats from over 80 manufacturers: motor yachts, runabouts, aluminum boats, pro-style fishing rigs, pontoon boats, ski & surf boats, cruisers…you name it!

Marine electronics, accessories, ski and surf equipment, feature displays and seminars make this Wisconsin’s Greatest Water Sports Expo!