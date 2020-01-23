TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover crash on I-41/94 NB near College Avenue
LIVE: Fox News coverage of the impeachment trial of President Trump
Impeachment trial of President Trump: How to watch it on TV and online with FOX6 News

See over 400 boats from over 80 manufacturers at the Milwaukee Boat Show

Posted 10:47 am, January 23, 2020, by
Data pix.

WEST ALLIS -- From kayaks to cruises and fishing boats to personal watercraft -- there are more than 400 boats at this year's Milwaukee Boat Show. Brian Kramp spent the morning at the State Fair Expo to get a look at this year's show.

About Milwaukee Boat Show (website)

The finest displays of the newest boats retailed in the region will be on display at the one Boat Show that all boating enthusiasts know to attend.

This is Wisconsin’s largest boating exposition with over 400 boats from over 80 manufacturers: motor yachts, runabouts, aluminum boats, pro-style fishing rigs, pontoon boats, ski & surf boats, cruisers…you name it!

Marine electronics, accessories, ski and surf equipment, feature displays and seminars make this Wisconsin’s Greatest Water Sports Expo!

Data pix.

SHOW TIMES:
Friday, Jan. 17: 12pm – 9pm
Saturday, Jan. 18: 10am – 9pm
Sunday, Jan. 19: 10am – 5pm
Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 20 and 21: CLOSED
Wednesday, Jan. 22: 3pm – 9pm
Thursday, Jan. 23: 12pm – 9pm
Friday, Jan. 24: 12pm – 9pm
Saturday, Jan. 25: 10am – 9pm
Sunday, Jan. 26: 10am – 5pm

ADMISSION:
Adults: $12.00
Children (Ages 6 – 14): $5.00
Children (5 & Under): FREE when accompanied by an adult

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeBoatShow.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.