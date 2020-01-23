UW-Platteville monitors 6 students for coronavirus who just returned from Wuhan, China

PLATTEVILLE — The University of Wisconsin Platteville is monitoring six of its students who recently from Wuhan, China on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Two of those students are Wuhan residents.

The two residents were screened for the Wuhan coronavirus at O’Hare International Airport. None of the six students exhibit signs of the coronavirus but as precautionary measures, they are taking their temperatures on a regular basis.

Officials at UW-Platteville says the students are “currently living together in a residence hall but are not under any quarantine or isolation.”

UW-Platteville authorities have been in contact with Grant County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and are following all national and international protocols.

Statement from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

“UWM is carefully monitoring the coronavirus outbreak in China, in close consultation with local and state public health agencies. Those agencies have not identified any confirmed or suspected coronavirus cases at UWM, nor any suspected exposures. “We are not aware of any students studying in or faculty working in China, although it is possible in a large university that a member of the campus community may travel without informing UWM. “The health of our students, faculty and staff is a top priority at UWM. The university will continue to monitor the situation and respond as needed.”