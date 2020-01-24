× 4-year-old Indiana boy shot while wrestling with his father dies

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) – Police say a 4-year-old Indiana boy died Thursday after an apparent accidental shooting earlier this week.

The incident occurred on Jan. 19 in the 1200 block of East Zinnia Drive in Bloomington. A preliminary investigation by detectives found that a 36-year-old man with a concealed handgun on the small of his back was play-wrestling on a bed with his 4-year-old son.

While the two were playing, the gun fell and a shot was fired, striking both the father and the 4-year-old in the head, according to police.

The child was critically injured and taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital before being flown to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. He was identified as Tripp Shaw.

The father was expected to recover from his injuries, police said.

The case remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.

