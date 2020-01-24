Winter weather advisory issued for much of SE Wisconsin from 6 p.m. Friday – 9 a.m. Saturday
Impeachment trial of President Trump: How to watch it on TV and online with FOX6 News

6 people killed in shooting in southwestern Germany

Posted 1:03 pm, January 24, 2020, by

Police tape at the scene of a shooting in Germany on January 24, 2020. (Marijan Murat/DPA/AFP/Getty Images)

GERMANY — Six people have been killed and two are in serious condition following a shooting in southwestern Germany on Friday, police said, adding that the suspect has been arrested.

The incident unfolded at 12:45 p.m. local time (6:45 a.m. ET) when a gunman opened fire at a building in the town of Rot am See, in the federal state of Baden-Württemberg.

A spokesman for police in the nearby town of Aalen told CNN that the incident appeared to be linked to a “family drama,” and that the police operation was still ongoing.

Neither the identities of the victims, nor the suspect, have been released by the authorities.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.