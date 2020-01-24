× 6 people killed in shooting in southwestern Germany

GERMANY — Six people have been killed and two are in serious condition following a shooting in southwestern Germany on Friday, police said, adding that the suspect has been arrested.

The incident unfolded at 12:45 p.m. local time (6:45 a.m. ET) when a gunman opened fire at a building in the town of Rot am See, in the federal state of Baden-Württemberg.

A spokesman for police in the nearby town of Aalen told CNN that the incident appeared to be linked to a “family drama,” and that the police operation was still ongoing.

Neither the identities of the victims, nor the suspect, have been released by the authorities.