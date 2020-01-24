LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Trump
Winter weather advisory issued for much of SE Wisconsin from 6 p.m. Friday – 9 a.m. Saturday
Impeachment trial of President Trump: How to watch it on TV and online with FOX6 News

Antetokounmpo scores 30 points, Bucks beat Hornets in Paris

Posted 5:13 pm, January 24, 2020, by

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (C) scores during the NBA basketball match between Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets at The AccorHotels Arena in Paris on January 24, 2020. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

PARIS — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 12 rebounds and the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets 116-103 on Friday night in the first NBA regular-season game in France.

Milwaukee improved to 40-6 with its eighth straight victory. The Bucks have the best 46-game start in franchise history. They were 39-7 in 1970-71 when they went on to win the NBA championship.

Eric Bledsoe added 20 points and five assists for the Bucks.

Malik Monk led Charlotte with 31 points. The Hornets have lost eight in a row.

Milwaukee rallied to tie it at 78 going into the fourth quarter. Pat Connaughton put the Bucks in front with a dunk in the fourth. Then Antetokounmpo got going, drawing a foul as he slalomed through the defense.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host Washington on Tuesday night.

Hornets: Host New York on Tuesday night.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.