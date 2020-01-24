Featuring 150+ vendors: Find vintage, handmade, and upcycled goods at re:Craft and Relic

Winter weather advisory issued for parts of SE Wisconsin from 6 p.m. Friday – 9 a.m. Saturday
FRANKLIN -- This weekend, Milwaukee's premiere market space of vintage, upcycles, antique, handcrafted, reclaimed and locally-sourced goods can be found in one building. Brian Kramp spent the morning in Franklin at the Milwaukee Sports Complex with a sneak peek a re:Craft & Relic.

About re:Craft and Relic (website)

re:Craft and Relic is a two-day, indoor, ticketed shopping event held three times a year at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex in Franklin, WI. ​  This curated market is the largest of its kind in the region, featuring 150+ vendors selling only the best in vintage, handmade, and upcycled goods.
Winter Market
Date: January 25 & 26, 2020
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days
VIP: 9 a.m entry on Saturday (1/25) with a VIP ticket.
Cost: Advanced General Admission - $5 in advance ($7 after 1/19) ; VIP tickets - $10
