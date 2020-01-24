Winter weather advisory issued for parts of SE Wisconsin from 6 p.m. Friday – 9 a.m. Saturday
MPD: Man shot, possibly after attempted robbery, near 20th and Keefe

Posted 12:23 pm, January 24, 2020, by , Updated at 12:26PM, January 24, 2020

Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 20th and Keefe around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 24.

Authorities say a 24-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Preliminary investigation revealed the shooting started after an unknown suspect attempted to rob the man, police say.

If anyone has any information, please call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-736 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

