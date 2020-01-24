Naval Station Great Lakes on lockdown, personnel instructed to take cover

GREAT LAKES, Illinois — Naval Station Great Lakes has been placed on lockdown Friday morning, Jan. 24 after an “unauthorized entry” onto the property. The incident happened shortly after 7 a.m.

Naval Station Great Lakes has instructed personnel to “take cover in nearest building or structure” and await further instruction. Naval security Force is responding to the situation.

At this time, all gates at the naval station are closed.

No one was harmed and no property was damaged.