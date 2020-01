PEWAUKEE — The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office and the Pewaukee Police Department have asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

The family of Jennine Antczak says they’ve been unable to contact her since Jan. 22. Authorities do not have any other information.

If you have seen her or contacted her, you’re urged to call the Pewaukee Police Department’s non-emergency line at 262-446-5070.