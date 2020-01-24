× Purdue continues home dominance of Wisconsin in 70-51 rout

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Isaiah Thompson scored 14 points and Purdue responded to coach Matt Painter challenging his players’ toughness with one of the season’s best efforts in a 70-51 home rout of Wisconsin on Friday night.

The Boilermakers (11-9, 4-5 Big Ten) improved to 41-4 lifetime at home against the Badgers (12-8, 5-4). Sasha Stefanovic added 12 points and Purdue had seven scorers contributing at least five points. Purdue also limited the Badgers to their second-lowest point total of the season.

The home team dominated on the boards, 42-16, which included 16 offensive rebounds. Evan Boudreaux had a game-high 13.

Just three days ago, worlds were reversed. Wisconsin hit a program-record 18 3-pointers in an 82-68 home win over Nebraska for a third win in four games while Purdue was humbled 79-62 at home by Illinois for its third loss in four games.

That prompted Painter to put his players on the spot about a lack of intensity.

But from the outset, that wouldn’t be in question this night as the Boilermakers created additional offensive chances with relentless rebounding. A 24-10 first-half edge on the boards included 10 on offense. An early 18-4 scoring run enabled Purdue to build a double-digit lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

Defenders hounded the Badgers into forcing too many rushed shots with the possession clock running out. Wisconsin missed eight consecutive shots in one first-half stretch as well as all eight 3-point attempts to trail 33-15 at halftime.

The Badgers finished 7 of 22 from 3-point range while Purdue was 9 of 19.

Purdue built the lead to 41-17 early in the second half, withstood a brief Wisconsin rally and pulled away yet again.

D’Mitrk Trice and Micah Potter led the Badgers with 11 points apiece.