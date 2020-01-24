Winter weather advisory issued for much of SE Wisconsin through 9 a.m. Saturday
Impeachment trial of President Trump: How to watch it on TV and online with FOX6 News

Purdue continues home dominance of Wisconsin in 70-51 rout

Posted 9:43 pm, January 24, 2020, by

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Isaiah Thompson scored 14 points and Purdue responded to coach Matt Painter challenging his players’ toughness with one of the season’s best efforts in a 70-51 home rout of Wisconsin on Friday night.

The Boilermakers (11-9, 4-5 Big Ten) improved to 41-4 lifetime at home against the Badgers (12-8, 5-4). Sasha Stefanovic added 12 points and Purdue had seven scorers contributing at least five points. Purdue also limited the Badgers to their second-lowest point total of the season.

The home team dominated on the boards, 42-16, which included 16 offensive rebounds. Evan Boudreaux had a game-high 13.

Just three days ago, worlds were reversed. Wisconsin hit a program-record 18 3-pointers in an 82-68 home win over Nebraska for a third win in four games while Purdue was humbled 79-62 at home by Illinois for its third loss in four games.

That prompted Painter to put his players on the spot about a lack of intensity.

But from the outset, that wouldn’t be in question this night as the Boilermakers created additional offensive chances with relentless rebounding. A 24-10 first-half edge on the boards included 10 on offense. An early 18-4 scoring run enabled Purdue to build a double-digit lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

Defenders hounded the Badgers into forcing too many rushed shots with the possession clock running out. Wisconsin missed eight consecutive shots in one first-half stretch as well as all eight 3-point attempts to trail 33-15 at halftime.

The Badgers finished 7 of 22 from 3-point range while Purdue was 9 of 19.

Purdue built the lead to 41-17 early in the second half, withstood a brief Wisconsin rally and pulled away yet again.

D’Mitrk Trice and Micah Potter led the Badgers with 11 points apiece.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.