Relive the magic: Select Disney classics will make their way back to the big screen

MILWAUKEE -- Are your kids going stir crazy? Or maybe just you? Go to the movies! For a limited time only, select Disney movies are back on the big screen. Adam Levetzow with The Movie Tavern by Marcus joins Real Milwaukee with the details.

Local moviegoers can relive the magic of classic Disney films as they make their way back to the big screen January 24-February 17 during the Enchanted Tales Film Series at select Marcus Theatres, BistroPlex and Movie Tavern at Brookfield Square!

This season`s line-up features beloved classics including 'Aladdin,' 'The Lion King,' 'Sleeping Beauty' and 'Pocahontas' on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from January 24-February 17

Tickets are just $6 and can be purchased now at MarcusTheatres.com.